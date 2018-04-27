Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE (8:40 p.m.)- Pine Bluff Police say an arrest has been made in connection to the shooting death of a man that was found dead near a lake Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told police 22-year-old Antonio Bailey was the shooter.

Investigators also say the witnesses told officers where to find Bailey.

After questioning, Bailey was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.

Bailey was booked on a first-degree murder charge.

The victim's identity has not been released, pending notification of family members.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. - A male body has been found in a lake Thursday afternoon.

Police say the victim was discovered near the 700 block of Pullen Street around 4:45 p.m

Authorities say the victim had been shot.

Witnesses on scene told Pine Bluff Police a man that lives nearby was the shooter.

The man was taken in for questioning by police.