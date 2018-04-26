Job Alert For 4-26-2018

Susanne Brunner shares Job Alert on Facebook weekly. Click here and Like her page for updates.



Employer: Arkansas Supreme Court

Job Title: Supreme Court Admin Assistant OPC



Summary

The Arkansas Supreme Court Office of Professional Conduct (OPC) Administrative Assistant provides administrative support to four attorneys.

Typical Functions

Provides administrative support to four attorneys. Answers multi-line telephone calls, provides information, and refers to appropriate personnel as necessary. Greets and screens visitors. Receives and reviews incoming correspondence and material and distributes to the appropriate person. Scans and stores documents into the OPC database. Operates computer with Word, Excel, and Outlook computer programs. Filing and other clerical duties. Serves as back-up to other administrative and clerical personnel. Performs other OPC duties as assigned.

Special Job Dimensions

Knowledge, Abilities, and Skills

Knowledge of standard office practices and procedures.

Knowledge of English grammar, spelling, punctuation, and sentence structure.

Knowledge of hard copy and computer filing and record-keeping systems.

Knowledge of computer fundamentals and business software (Word, Excel and Outlook).

Knowledge of effective telephone skills.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

The formal education equivalent of a high school diploma; plus three years of experience in a clerical or administrative field. DEMONSTRATED MICROSOFT WORD, EXCEL, AND OUTLOOK EXPERIENCE REQUIRED. OTHER JOB RELATED EDUCATION AND/OR EXPERIENCE MAY BE SUBSTITUTED FOR ALL OR PART OF THESE BASIC REQUIREMENTS.

Salary Range: $32,405.00 per year

Background check required? No

Job Type: Full Time

Job City: Little Rock, Arkansas

Job County/Region: Pulaski

Apply here: https://www.ark.org/arstatejobs/index.php?ina_sec_csrf=b09d0651d8618685337585a0d3a7731f&ac:show:show_job=1&agencyid=163&jobid=98296

=============================================================================================



Employer: Pepsi Co

Job Title: Warehouse Person (Loader)(FT/Evenings)

Locations: Maumelle, AR

Pay: $16.10 per hour

Summary

This labor-intensive position is responsible for loading transport, bulk, and route trucks. Each type of loading requires strict attention to order accuracy with respect to loading outgoing trucks and unloading incoming trucks. Works from order sheets to build loads using a forklift and/or electronic pallet jack. Position is responsible for accuracy in loading and complying with shipper/receiver documentation. Follows warehouse instructions in building loads. Maintains a clean and safe work environment. Position may be required to work across a wide variety of weather conditions.

Transport truck loading involves moving full pallets of products from the warehouse onto a trailer and removing any returned pallets/plastic flats. Responsible for unloading raw materials and placing them in designated warehouse space.

Bulk truck loading involves selecting designated packages and flavors of products from the warehouse and loading them onto a pallet. Position is responsible for maintaining the stability of the pallet through proper stacking and shrink-wrapping. In most cases, pallets are loaded onto a trailer for local delivery. Position is responsible for unloading returned products and pallets/plastic flats.

Conventional truck loading involves selecting designated packages and flavors of products from the warehouse and loading them into the bays of a route truck. Product/packages for each truck are customized based on the salespersons order. Position is responsible for unloading returned products and pallets/plastic flats.

Position requires lifting a very high volume of cases of product per day from 20-45 pounds per case repeatedly during a long work period. Requires constant standing, walking, bending, twisting, squatting reaching and grasping as product is moved.

PRIMARY JOB ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Drive hi-lift to picking area and build pallet/load according to load sheet or voice pick audio equipment (if applicable)

• Mark load ticket for out of stock items

• Wrap pallet when pallet/load is finished

• Turn in paper work with order for check before loading and have truck checked

• Stage pallet and/or load into truck when ready

• Complete partial pallets and put away mixed pallets

• Maintain proper housekeeping standards in work area

• Regular, reliable, predictable attendance

BASIC QUALIFICATIONS:

• 18 years or older

• Pass the drug test and physical capabilities test (if applicable)

• Pass forklift skills test (if applicable)

• Pass the background check



HELPFUL EXPERIENCE

• Experience working in a warehouse environment (e.g., product storage, product staging, forklifts, etc.)

• Driving a forklift (e.g., performing basic operations such as driving forwards, driving backwards, lifting and lowering boom, maneuvering in tight areas without damaging product, etc.)

• Working with racking systems and loading/unloading pallets (e.g., pulling and placing pallets on/off vertical product racking systems and trucks, maximizing storage by stacking products vertically, etc.)

• Experience working in a team environment (e.g., cooperating with co-workers, joint problem solving, etc.)

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status. PepsiCo is an equal opportunity employer. Minorities/Females/Disability/Protected Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status.

PepsiCo is an Equal Opportunity Employer: Female / Minority / Disability / Protected Veteran / Sexual Orientation / Gender Identity

If you'd like more information about your EEO rights as an applicant under the law, please download the available EEO is the Law & EEO is the Law Supplement documents. View PepsiCo EEO Policy.

Please view our Pay Transparency Statement

Job Ref: 5000331049610



Apply here: https://www.pepsicojobs.com/main/jobs/5000331049610?utm_source=Indeed&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=Indeed



=============================================================================================

Employer: City of Little Rock



Job Title: Administrative Assistant I – Little Rock Fire Department



Job Description: Provides administrative support to the Assistant Fire Chiefs and other personnel in the Little Rock Fire Department.



Minimum Qualifications: The knowledge, skills, and abilities are usually, although not always, acquired through the completion of two (2) years of college coursework in Business Administration, Public Administration, or a related area, two (2) years of administrative experience or a related area. Equivalent combinations of education and experience will be considered..



For a complete job description and to apply online visit www.LRJobs.net

=============================================================================================

Employer: City of Little Rock



Job Title: Code Enforcement Officer (Planning - Signs and Zoning)



Job Description: Investigates complaints of zoning, signs, subdivisions, and landscaping violations by visiting the site to determine compliance with applicable codes and ordinances.



Minimum Qualifications: The knowledge, skills, and abilities are usually, although not always, acquired through completion of high school, one (1) year of experience in the administration or enforcement of zoning, signs, subdivisions, or landscaping codes and ordinances or other public regulations, and one (1) year of experience in the interpretation of blueprints, plats, surveys, or a related area. Equivalent combinations of education and experience will be considered.



For a complete job description and to apply online visit www.LRJobs.net



=============================================================================================

Employer: Davidson Hotels & Resorts

Job Title: Starbucks Supervisor

Job Description:

No of Opening: 1

Job Shift: Flexible

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is one of the largest and most successful independent hotel management companies in the industry. The combined experience of our team represents a breadth and depth of expertise that is unmatched, and we believe our people are the cornerstone of our success. We are committed to making Davidson a great place to work and provide the foundation for building successful careers. If you share our passion for delivering hospitality where details matter, apply today to join our team!

The Outlet Supervisor assists the Restaurant Manager with training and development of staff. Performs duties of all positions within the department including serving, bussing, hosting, expediting. Resolves employee and guest-related problems. Uses proper cash handling and accounting procedures. Acts as a Restaurant Manager when required. Experience in hosting, waiting, and cashiering is preferred. Must possess working knowledge of computer terminal and cash register operations.

QUALIFICATIONS:

2-3 years prior supervisory or management experience, prior hotel F&B experience preferred

Ability to communicate effectively with customers and other Team Members.

Excellent problem solving skills

Prior cash handling experience

Experience with scheduling, payroll and labor management

Experience with MICROS POS system

Prior Serve Safe Certification preferred

TIPS or CARE CERTIFICATION

CPR Certification preferred

Able to work AM and PM Shifts

EOE AA- Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability/Gender Identity/Sexual Orientation

Davidson Hotels & Resorts is a drug free workplace. Pre-employment drug test, background check, and job assessment required.

Employer’s Job# 699343a9973274d4b9f30c059f1479c2

Please visit job URL for more information about this opening and to view EOE statement.

Job Information:

Job Location: Little Rock, AR 72201

Education Requirements: Associate's Degree

Required Work Experience: 2 years

How to apply:

This employer wants to be contacted as follows:

1. Go to www.americasjobexchange.com/job/job_apply?jobId=581617695&source=AR to apply for this position. Follow the instructions included at the site, including how to submit an application.

2. Special Instructions:

http://www.americasjobexchange.com/job/job_apply?jobId=581617695&source=AR



=============================================================================================

Employer: ARVEST BANK (LR)

Job Title: Mortgage Servicing Support Specialist 1

Job Description:

SUMMARY: Under the supervision and guidance of the assigned manager/supervisor, the incumbent will serve as a highly trained support specialist in the various mortgage servicing departments. The incumbent will perform duties that vary in complexity and must be able to

adapt to changing environments/departments. The incumbent will provide support to the assigned areas during the absence of other associates, heavy volumes, and/or as needed. The Mtg Servicing Support Specialist 1 must possess a general knowledge of servicing to effectively provide support to the assigned areas.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES may include any of the following. Other duties may be assigned.

1. Provide effective back-up for any of the following areas such as: Administration, Cash Management, Collateral Documents, Document Release, Hazard Claims, Insurance, Loan Boarding, Shipping Support or Taxes. Duties may rotate daily, depending upon departmental needs.

2. Assist with special projects, such as annual tax audit, tax penalty quality review, natural disaster outreach, or quality assurance of imaged documents as assigned.

3. Interact with customers via the phone, email, etc. and display a sincere, outgoing, aggressive friendliness in customer service when performing tasks with customer contact, such as Hazard Claims, Insurance and Tax.

4. Research any notice of error or requests for information from customers, such as: changes in hazard insurance premiums, differences in disclosed escrow payment vs actual calculated escrow payment and follow-up with customers in a timely manner. Work closely with other bank associates, prior mortgage companies, or other mortgage associates to obtain the necessary information.

5. Monitor and process various servicing tasks as assigned, i.e., loan processing area tasks, loan default tasks, post-closing tasks, escrow tasks, call center tasks, etc.

6. Understand and comply with bank policy, laws, regulations, and the bank’s BSA/AML Program, as applicable to your job duties. This includes, but is not limited to: complete compliance training and adhere to internal procedures and controls; report any known violations of compliance policy, laws, or regulations and report any suspicious customer and/or account activity.

Job Information:

Job Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR 72201

Education Requirements: High School Diploma or Equivalent

Required Work Experience: 1 year and 6 months

How to apply:

This employer wants to be contacted as follows:

Go to www.arvest.com/careers to apply for this position. Follow the instructions included at the site, including how to submit an application.



=============================================================================================



Employer: ARVEST BANK (LR)

Job Title: Fixed Income Analyst

Job Description:

SUMMARY: The Fixed Income Analyst 1 performs securities research on municipal, corporate, commercial mortgage backed and other fixed income securities for client portfolios and for the Bank using any reliable printed or electronic media. Analyzes securities and provides investment recommendations to the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager. Maintains and provides internal credit rating assignments on assigned securities on an on-going basis. Manages a book of assigned client investment portfolios by analyzing and evaluating risk versus return, making investment decisions, and then executing transactions for assigned accounts within the guidelines of investment policy.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

1. Investigate and implement new investment ideas for portfolio consideration.

2. Focus on continuous improvement in the areas of fixed income trading, credit modeling, and monitoring systems.

3. Develop and deliver presentations to portfolio managers to present analysis to current and potential clients.

4. Develop and maintain knowledge of markets, portfolios, portfolio manager thinking and positioning, benchmarks, and peers.

5. Oversee municipal deal pricing transactions and provide recommendations for investment decisions and allocations.

6. Manage a book of fixed income portfolios by analyzing and evaluating risk versus return, making investment decisions, and then executing transactions for assigned accounts within the guidelines of investment policy. Assume responsibility for the performance of these accounts by executing fixed income transaction, make trade allocation, update analysis software, and ensure settlement of trades.

7. Analyze financial statements, build financial models, analyze bond covenants, and articulate fundamental/investment opinion to portfolio managers. Develop industry and fundamental outlooks, which also serve as an import into the portfolio construction process.

8. Research and analyze financial reports from issuing municipalities and corporations and articulate recommendations of analytical review by creating documentation outlining the analysis and making recommendation.

9. Analyze assigned credits and provide written and verbal recommendations and rationale, as well as internal credit rating assignments/changes, to portfolio managers for investment decisions (buy, sell, hold).

10. Review and analyze communications from rating agencies (and/or rating agencies and outside research services) and make recommendations for any relevant changes to portfolio managers and/or Regional Investment Officers (RIOs).

11. Based on analysis and recommendations, respond to inquiries from RIOs and Central Trust Operations regarding pricing, settlement problems, security look-up, security information, etc.

12. Grow and maintain expertise on multiple investment data applications in order to extract investment data, interpret results, and assist with analysis.

13. Understand and comply with bank policy, laws, regulations, and the bank’s BSA/AML Program, as applicable to your job duties. This includes but is not limited to; complete compliance training and adhere to internal procedures and controls; report any known violations of compliance policy, laws, or regulations and report any suspicious customer and/or account activity.

TEAM ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Support and uphold the Arvest Mission Statement.

• Uphold the Arvest Code of Ethics and ensure that confidential information is safeguarded.

• Maintain a high level of cooperation and rapport with all associates in order to ensure accurate and efficient operations and service.

• Formulate and communicate new ideas and suggestions that will improve profitability and efficiency for the company’s overall operation.

• Foster and promote the proper bank image at all times.

REQUIREMENTS:

QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable qualified individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE:

• Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting or Economics, or equivalent related experience is required.

• 3 years of related experience working with portfolios, investment securities or financial analysis required.

• Series 7 or 65 (or 66) required.

• Strong Bloomberg knowledge and experience required.

• Knowledge of investment concepts, terminology, styles, models, strategies and fundamental investment factors required.

• Knowledge of statistical concepts, methods, and their application to performance calculation required.

• Ability to distill a substantial amount of qualitative and quantitative information (operation and financial) into a succinct, coherent, and actionable investment thesis required.

• Excellent analytical, quantitative, and computing skills required.

• Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation or eligible candidacy of CFA designation is preferred.

OTHER SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

• Expert Excel knowledge and experience required.

• Problem-solving, research, and strong analytical abilities required.

• Must possess the ability to analyze and evaluate risk versus return.

• Communication and personal relation skills are very important for this position, as the incumbent must be able to provide guidance to portfolio managers, RIOs, and supervisors and be able to defend analytical decisions.

• Must have strong writing skills in order to provide research analysis in the form that others can understand.

• Must be able to arrive at work on time, work on site and have regular work attendance.

• Must be able to work cooperatively with other co-workers regardless of personality, presence or communication style.

• Must be able to provide cordial customer service regardless of customer personality, presence or communication style.

• Must be able to perform several tasks at once.

• Must be able to work in a stressful atmosphere.

• Must be able to rotate job tasks.

• Must be able to greet others cordially.

• Must be able to coordinate multiple and changing priorities.

• Must be able to verbally communicate with all other associates.

• Must be able to operate telephone, copier and FAX machines.

• Must be able to move from department to department or bank to bank to attend meetings.

• Must be able to operate personal computer keyboard in order to create reports, schedules and other appropriate documentation.

Job Information:

Job Location: LITTLE ROCK, AR 72201

Education Requirements: Bachelor's Degree

Required Work Experience: 3 years

How to apply:

This employer wants to be contacted as follows:

1. Go to www.arvest.com/careers to apply for this position. Follow the instructions included at the site, including how to submit an application.