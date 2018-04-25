KLRT Good Day

Little Rock Beauty Salon goes Green

By: Alex Hill

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 09:08 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 25, 2018 09:08 AM CDT

Jackson Tester with the Jackson Salon joins Fox 16 Good Day to talk about Green Circle Salons and how you can use things like hair clippings or color tubes to reduce your carbon footprint.  

