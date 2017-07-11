10-Year-Old Cancer Survivor from Arkansas Stars in MLB Game

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MIAMI - Jacob Teel is a 10-year-old cancer survivor from Delight, Arkansas. He has already battled the disease three separate times in his young life and is currently receiving treatment at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

He had a very special moment during the All-Star Softball Game at Marlins Park in Miami, thanks to Major League Baseball and the Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) organization...

The MLB invited Jacob to Miami for a first-class MLB All-Star experience, which included the opportunity to serve as a youth reporter for SU2C at the All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game.

Before the game, Jacob had the opportunity to speak to many celebrities, including actor Jamie Foxx and softball legend Jennie Finch, among others.

Once the game started, former baseball great Al Leiter surprised the crowd at Marlins Park (and Jacob as well) by offering the young baseball fan his at-bat in the first inning. Not only did Jacob get a base hit, but he also scored on a three-run home run by Benito Santiago.