$6K Worth of Lawn Care Equipment Stolen from NLR Apartment Complex

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - About $6,000 worth of lawn equipment was stolen from a North Little Rock apartment complex Sunday night.

Despite several security measures in place, including surveillance cameras, how the couple makes a living is now missing.

The couple lives at Metropolitan Apartments in NLR.

They chose it for the security.

The parking garage is underground and requires a key fob to enter, and that's where they parked their equipment every night.

But around 10 Sunday night it was stolen.

Surveillance video shows what looks like a white Yukon with the couples 14 foot trailer behind it.

The car doesn't appear to have tags or any other identifying marks.

The couple says in the back of the trailer was a new zero turn lawn mower worth about 4,000 dollars and several other lawn care items.

The apartment complex reviewed the surveillance footage and shared it with couple.

"They were taken back when they watched them and everybody's heart just stopped when they seen it,” Jennifer Hollon said.

“It's not like somebody breaking in and taking CDs or a CD player, I mean somebody took big equipment. That'd be just like taking a vehicle,” Quentin Hollon said.

Along with security around the complex, the couple also had another lock on the trailer the criminal some how took off.

Now their lawn care clients are stacking up waiting for services the couple can't provide without their stolen equipment.

They also just found out their insurance will not cover the stolen items.

They have filed a police report and North Little Rock Police are investigating.

This not the first time this couple has gone through something like this.

Back in Sept. 2017 their SUV was stolen out of their driveway and later found totaled.