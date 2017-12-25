Arkansas County Sheriff Releases Name of Couple Found Dead in Car

ARKANSAS COUNTY, Ark.-- The Arkansas County Sheriff said he thinks the couple, who were only in their late 30s, died from carbon monoxide poisoning after getting stuck in the mud on a flooded stretch of road during the recent heavy rains.

On Christmas Eve two families grieved the loss of their loved ones.

The sunset in Arkansas County Sunday.

We met Jimmy Moss who lives in the small town of Almyra, Arkansas.

He's the fire chief of the town.

He said, "I love my people. You know most people (and) most their dogs' names."

People in the small town tried to understand what happened just down the highway on Burks Switch Road.

Moss said, "Burks Switch. That's where I was raised. As a matter of fact, I used to come out when water, when water got like that (flooded the road). We had an old Bob truck that we'd come out it so the drive back to the road going to car

Alymra's fire chief Jimmy Moss knew the road where the county's sheriff Todd Wright said his deputy found 38-year-old Mary Elizabeth Manues and her boyfriend 37-year-old Timothy Lane dead inside a car just before 1 Saturday afternoon.

Sheriff Todd Wright said, "Back window would've been about here. There's glass when the deputy shattered the back window.

He said the road was reportedly flooded during the heavy rains Friday into Saturday.

When his deputies got to the scene he said there was, "No water on the roadway at all. Just dry like it is today."

He said when the road flooded during the recent heavy rains that's when he thinks the couple's car got stuck in the mud sometime between Friday and Saturday.

The sheriff said, "I think it was possibly carbon monoxide poisoning. I don't think the water was that high and they went up on the side of the road."

He said deputies could see a water line and mud in the car.

"I think they sat there with the engine running and basically just went to sleep and the rain continued throughout the night, which is what I believe cause the watermarks after they were deceased."

Moss said he did not know the couple who just moved to town very well.

"Most the time you can get out walk out. Really don't know what happened (or) why it happened the way it did," Moss said.

He said he knows losing a loved one for any reason is hard especially around Christmas.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the case now. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death for each person.