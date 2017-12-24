Cabot Mom Facing Eviction Surprised by Generous Donations

CABOT, Ark. - A Cabot woman couldn't catch a break.

A week after giving birth, she faces eviction.

This comes as her own mother is permanently disabled in a car accident a day before coming to be with her pregnant daughter.

But this tragic story turns magical thanks to some generous people on social media.

We were there as the car was packed solid with gifts, food and a very special card.

The card opens up to reveal nearly 3 full months of rent paid directly to the landlord.

"She doesn't have to pay rent until $100 in February," Nichole Bruorton said. She's the administrator on the Sherwood, AR Online Garage Sale Facebook Page who was introduced to the woman's story through her daughter Ashleigh.

Generous donations made all the gifts possible Saturday night.

"You can't describe it," the Cabot mom said, speechless to the dozens of gifts now packed in her once bare living room and kitchen.

"I didn't ask anybody for help. I appreciate it." she said.