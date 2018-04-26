Community Reacts After Man Injured in Gas Station Shooting

Little Rock, Ark. - Neighbors are fed up with the violence after a 22-year-old man was shot outside a Little Rock gas station Tuesday night.

It happened outside the Valero on West 12th St. around 8:30. According to police, 22-year-old Tre James was shot by another man while both were inside a pickup. Officers say surveillance video shows the shooter getting into a black car, where two other people were waiting, before driving off. James is currently recovering in the hospital.

"I was literally just there," said Kent Williams, who works at Skillz Barber Shop off 12th St. Williams says he made his usual after work stop at the Valero and minutes after he left, the station became a crime scene.

"It's crazy because it's in this community right here, it's not the norm to have stuff like that happen right over here in this area," Williams added.

Williams says he's been working at the barber shop for more than a year and says violent crime is not common in that area.

"I really didn't want to believe it," Williams added. "I don't think nobody wants to believe this stuff touches home base, especially that I'm here literally every day 10, 13 hours a day. I kinda got my eyes up a little bit more."

It's a sentiment echoed by Corey Key who also works off 12th Street.

"I go to that gas station every other day," he said. Key added it's part of his routine he doesn't plan on stopping.

"It's one of those things where you can't live your life afraid. I'm still going to go to the gas station there, I'm still going to hit the RedBox, I'm just going to keep my eyes peeled," he said.

As for Williams he's hoping whoever's responsible will come forward and realize Tuesday night could have ended much differently.

"I just pray for everybody man, it seems like God is working on this earth big time," he said.