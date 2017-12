Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. -- A woman is dead after a crash Friday night east of Little Rock.

The woman has been identified as 42-year-old Maria Acosta of Carpentersville, Illinois.

It happened on Interstate 40 West near miler marker 162 shortly before 7:00 p.m.

According to a preliminary report from the Arkansas State Police, the car driven by Acosta struck the trailer of a semi that had been involved in a previous accident.

It was raining at the time of the accident, and the roads were wet.

The investigation is continuing.