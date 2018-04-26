"Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour" Coming to Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release)- "Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour" Presented by Pull-Ups® is bringing its high-energy interactive tour to Little Rock.

The show will take the stage at Robinson Performance Hall on Thursday, October 11 at 6 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $39 to $69 and go on sale Friday, April 27 at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased in person at Celebrity Attractions, via phone at 501-244-8800 or online by clicking here. Groups of 10 or more receive a discount by calling 501-492-3312.

Watch a preview here.

Incorporating live appearances by favorite Disney Junior characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Elena of Avalor, Sofia the First, Doc McStuffins, interactive on-screen moments with Puppy Dog Pals, The Lion Guard and Muppet Babies, as well as the first-ever live appearance by Vampirina, "Disney Junior Dance Party On Tour" features 20 songs from Disney Junior's hit series, as well as two brand new original songs for the tour.

Directed by Amy Tinkham (ABC's "Dancing With The Stars") and produced by Jonathan Shank of Red Light Management, the concert is elevated by state of the art LED technology, a giant Mickey-shaped DJ booth, high-tech scrim screens that transport characters into the theater and 4D special effects.

Sponsored by Pull-Ups®, the tour also includes a 15-minute interactive pre-show countdown featuring the new original song "I'm a Big Kid" written by Beau Black ("Mickey and the Roadster Racers," "The Lion Guard"). The song celebrates kids' first milestones, and the pre-show warm-up teaches the audience three different dance moves that will later be incorporated into the show. Then the show hosts remind parents that it's a good time to take their kids for a bathroom break before the show starts.

VIP package offers include a VIP Pre-Party or VIP After-Party.

At the VIP Pre-Party, kids and families will have the opportunity to meet Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Doc McStuffins and Elena of Avalor.

The VIP After-Party gives kids and families the first opportunity to meet Vampirina, plus Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy.

Both are filled with dancing, food and fun! More info on VIP Packages can be found here.