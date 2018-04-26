Exclusive Interview: Sherwood Man Admits to Hacking 160 Million E-mail Accounts

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. - A Sherwood native and self-proclaimed hacker blamed for stealing data from 160-million e-mail accounts shares his story in an exclusive TV interview.

"I had this abundant amount of knowledge and power at my fingertips so to speak."

After years of hiding behind a keyboard, Kyle Milliken is stepping in front of a camera.

"Oh, I've been humbled, I've been humbled," Milliken says.

The Sherwood native is a month away from serving 17 months in a federal prison for hacking into what he estimates was 160 million e-mail accounts.

He's sitting down for his first TV interview since The Daily Beast first reported his story last week.

"I dropped out in 9th grade. I have no college experience," Milliken says.

"All I had was a computer and a dream to be successful."

From 2010 to 2014 Milliken says data breaching boomed and so did his bank account.

"Personal revenue was probably $1.4 million dollars," Milliken says.

He earned commission by pitching products to unsuspecting users online.

"So, if a customer bought a product for 100 bucks, I'd probably make 50 bucks, 60 bucks," Milliken says.

As clicks turned into cash, Milliken relocated to a $2 million home in Los Angeles.

That's when the feds pulled a 'Ctrl+Alt+Delete' on his operation. Milliken was in too deep to hit the escape button.

"I was met with six or seven SWAT team members with assault rifles pointed through my glass doors," Milliken says.

As for his sentence and ongoing legal battles, he declines to go into detail. After serving time, he wants to turn his skills into skills that can sell. Legally.

"The same energy I used to hack these companies, I can easily protect and write software," Milliken says.

Milliken's case resembles a cyber cycle with ups, downs and hopefully a few less backspaces. He says his prison sentence will begin on May 24 in Mississippi.

We reached out to the U.S. attorney's office in central California. We were told that no documents in Milliken's case are publicly available.