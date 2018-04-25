Federal Judge Orders DACA to Reopen

WASHINGTON D.C. - The government has to start taking new application for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, also known as DACA.

Tuesday afternoon, a federal judge overruled the Trump Administration's plan to end the program for immigrants brought to the United States as children by their parents.

The administration has 90 days to better explain the reasons behind ending DACA.

Renewals of the two year permits already resumed after the Supreme Court decided to not overturn decisions by two federal judges.

The Executive Director of Arkansas United Mireya Reith says she's hopeful state lawmakers will work to find a working solution for DACA recipients.

"We do hope that our politicians here in Arkansas are listening to um, individuals who are in the same political persuasion and looking at these matters and do what we ask them to do. Which is to find solution," says Mireya Reith.

In September, the administration defended ending the program by saying it was likely to fail in the courts anyway, arguing a six-month wind-down of the program would be more orderly than a sudden end.

No court has found DACA to be unconstitutional.