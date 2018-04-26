Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Increase in Second Quarter Cash Dividend

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CONWAY, Ark. (News Release) – Home BancShares, Inc., the parent company of Centennial Bank, announced Wednesday that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.11 per share quarterly cash dividend payable June 6, 2018, to shareholders of record May 16, 2018.

This cash dividend represents a $0.02 per share, or 22.2%, increase over the $0.09 cash dividend paid during the second quarter of 2017 and is equal to the cash dividend paid during the previous three quarters.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway.

Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities.

Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, south Alabama and New York City.

The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”