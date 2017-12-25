Hot Springs Police: Vehicles Likely Shot on Central Avenue, No Injuries
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. -- Police are investigating after reports of several vehicles damage by possible gunfire on Central Avenue.
No injuries have been reported.
The damage occurred around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Police are looking for a red jeep as a possible suspect vehicle.
According to a social media post by LifeNet, one of their vehicles were among several that were struck by some kind of projectile, apparently gunfire.
The targeting appears to have been random.
