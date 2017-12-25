Hot Springs Police: Vehicles Likely Shot on Central Avenue, No Injuries

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. -- Police are investigating after reports of several vehicles damage by possible gunfire on Central Avenue.

No injuries have been reported.

The damage occurred around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police are looking for a red jeep as a possible suspect vehicle.

According to a social media post by LifeNet, one of their vehicles were among several that were struck by some kind of projectile, apparently gunfire.

The targeting appears to have been random.