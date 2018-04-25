Innocent Daycare Worker Killed Nearly One Year Ago, Case Unsolved

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - People who drive by Park Lane and 18th Street are reminded everyday life can change in a blink.

"A year ago, it changed my whole life basically," says Destyne Barton. "It made us realize life is short and anybody could lose a loved one."

Barton's aunt, Shirley Jackson, was the unintended target of a drive-by shooting on April 28th, 2017.

Family members say Jackson, 60 died while watching children, something she loved.

Police say the children were sleeping when the shooting happened.

Little Rock Police believe Deshaun Rushing, 21, was the target of the drive-by shooting. He was hit in the leg.

Rushing was sentenced Monday in the shooting of two-year-old Ramiya Reed.

"I ride past here, sometimes, I just break down," says Barton.

Family members say Little Rock Police detectives are getting closer to cracking her Aunt's murder.

"I think about her all the time," says Tamara Stephens.

Stephens says one year later, it's still not easy to imagine life without her Aunt Shirley.

"That's the hardest part for me... expecting her to come to the door when I know she's not going to come to the door," says Stephens.

Time can help people heal but Barton says it can also get the right witness to come forward.

"It's not snitching, it's protecting. It's protecting your fellow community," says Barton.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Jackson's killer.

If you have any information that may help police out, you are asked to call Little Rock Police.