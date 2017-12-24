LRPD: Man Arrested After Two County Chase Saturday Night

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- A man is in custody after police say he led them on a chase through two counties Saturday night.

39-year-old Fidel Gabriel Garcia is expected to face charges that include fleeing and reckless driving.

Little Rock police say Garcia fled from officers, and that Arkansas State Police assisted in bringing him into custody after a pursuit into Lonoke County.

Police say Garcia had a prior warrant for failing to appear in court on forgery charges.

So far, no bond has been set for Fidel Garcia.