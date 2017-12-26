Man Arrested in Lonoke County Deadly Shooting, Kidnapping

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. - A man is in custody and deputies are searching for a second person involved in a double shooting and kidnapping.

Lonoke County deputies responded to a home on Johnson Road in Scott just before 12:30 a.m. Monday after two people were shot.

Authorities say Arlin Wayne Bugent, 49, died before deputies got on scene. A second person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office says a female was kidnapped from the home by Richard Gilliam, 33.

Deputies say the female was located by Little Rock Police and transported to a hospital. Details of her injuries are unknown.

Deputies say two men stormed into the home on Johnson Road and 'began to shoot at the people'.

Investigators say Gilliam was arrested Monday and faces Capital Murder, Kidnapping, Criminal Attempt to Commit Capital Murder and Aggravated Residential Burglary charges.

A description of the second person deputies are looking for has not been released.

If you know anything about the incident, you're asked to call the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office.