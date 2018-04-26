Man Dies in Carroll County House Fire
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. - A man has died in an early morning house fire east of Berryville.
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) identifies the victim as Larry Dennis Hensley, 71.
The CCSO says the fire along Hwy. 62 was reported shortly before 2:30 a.m. Thursday by someone driving by the scene.
Three other people inside the home were able to escape. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital but there's no further word on their condition.
The fire's cause is under investigation.
