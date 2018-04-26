Maumelle Road Getting Name Change

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MAUMELLE, Ark. - A name change is coming for a local road.

On Friday, May 4 at 11 a.m., the Maumelle Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a ribbon-cutting event for White Oak Crossing, previously referred to as Counts Massie Rd. or the Counts Massie Extension.

It stretches from the Arkansas River in Maumelle north through the City of North Little Rock then makes a 90 degree turn east back into the City of Maumelle.

The new road name, White Oak Crossing, will begin at the turn and will continue east to the recently approved interchange at Interstate 40.

A majority of the White Oak Crossing is located in Maumelle and the distinction will now be reflected in the name change. Area landowners were notified of a public meeting on the proposed street name change.

On April 16, 2018, the resolution to change the name of Counts Massie Rd. at the 90 degree turn was presented to the Maumelle City Council and passed. The City of North Little Rock voted and approved on April 23, 2018, to also adopt the new name for the half-mile of road that is within its city limits.

The ribbon cutting will be held at the bridge on White Oak Crossing. Limited parking will be available along the shoulder of the roadway.