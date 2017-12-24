HOT SPRINGS, Ark. -- Loved ones of missing kids hit the busy malls to make a final push for awareness amid the last minute shopping buzz.

Missing posters of their family were on display at the Hot Springs Mall earlier today.

Lisa Allen helped put on the event. Her sister Jeffrey Lynn Smith hasn't been seen since December of 1985.

Allen says the holidays are always especially hard on her family.

"While other parents and children were out there Christmas shopping and visiting Santa this time of year, we were out there 32 years ago looking for my sister, so the holidays may present a lot of joyous times, (but) for some people for us it represents a lot of pain.

Even though she still doesn't know what happened to her sister, Allen directs her pain into passion.

She's been volunteering with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children for about ten years giving support to families in similar situations.