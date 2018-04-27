Murder Charges Filed Against Hit & Run Suspect

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Formal charges for the man accused of a hit and run in December are now filed.

Nathan Schnieder has been charged with murder in the first degree and fleeing the scene of an accident.

This after being accused of running over 19-year-old Justin Duft last December in a West Little Rock parking lot.

Duft later died from his injuries.

In January, Schnieder spoke exclusively to our station, right before surrendering to police.

"Accident...I was running, trying to get away ...this was the second time he assaulted me," says Nathan Schnieder.

Schnieder's first appearance in Pulaski County Circuit Court is next week.