Pine Bluff, Ark. - Bullet holes dot the windows, while an evidence marker sits on the front porch of a Pine Bluff home in the 300 block of 24th Ave., all reminders of the violence that happened there Wednesday night.

"Stray bullets can go through anybody's house you know, they not thinking about other people," said a neighbor, who asked to stay anonymous.

The neighbor tells FOX 16 she was at home with her teenage son when they heard the first gunshots around 11 pm.

"I heard a whole bunch of shots and I just dropped to the floor, ran to the back, told my child to get down," she said.

According to Pine Bluff Police, two men in a white truck started shooting at a home on 24th Ave. Officers found three men injured at the home but say a 37-year-old woman, who was seriously injured, had run down the street to a Domino's to call for help.

"We've had a lot more drive by style shootings this month," said Pine Bluff Police Lt. David DeFoor. "It's been a lot of them that are on the front end that appear to possibly be random but actually are not."

Regardless of who the target was Wednesday night, the bullets hit way too close to home for the neighbor and her son.

"I wouldn't know what to if something happened to him, especially a stray bullet coming in the house hitting any one of us," she said. "It really makes want to move, that's what it really makes me want to do."