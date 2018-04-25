Officials Investigate Missing Funds from Bono Fire Department

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. - County officials are investigating after the Bono Fire Chief finds there is money missing from the department's account.

Bono Fire Protection has been working on getting a new fire truck.

After communicating with a new bank to move forward on the purchase, the town's fire chief noticed a large amount of money missing from the volunteer department's bank account.

A legislative audit has been called.

"We will determine how much money is missing the time frame in which that happened and what could be done."

Mayor Danny Shaw added although the department is called the Bone Fire Department, it's not under the city's control.

The city has a contract with the department to do its fire protection.

He said the department is under the county's governance.