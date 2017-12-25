Over-The-Counter Narcan Brings Peace of Mind as Opioid Rates Climb

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - In 2017, Narcan became available to sell over the counter in pharmacies in Arkansas.

Some pharmacies are even running out of the opioid reversal medication and plan to restock in the new year.

While more first responders are equipped with the life saving nasal spray in case of an emergency, now more families are buying it in case of an accident.

"Most of them are parents who are concerned that either their medication or their grandparents medication will get in the hands of the child," Pharmacist Brandon Achor said.

Achor owns Lackie Drug Store in Lonoke and is a board member of the Arkansas Pharmacist Association. He was filling in at Argenta Drug Store in North Little Rock Saturday.

Drug overdoses due to opioids are a hot topic according to Arkansas Drug Director Kirk Lane.

"Opioids seem to be our most deadly threat in Arkansas and it's growing quickly. We know that 4 out of 5 heroin users got there by using opioids first," Lane said.

By next February, about 6 times more Narcan kits will be in the hands of first responders around the state thanks to local and federal funding.

Despite the 165 dollar retail price tag only covered under some insurance plans, Achor believes more pharmacies will and should be carrying the life saving product.

"If we're really going to own the role of being the gate keepers of opioids, we really need to provide all the services that go along with that, such as a reversal agent like Narcan," Achor said.

No prescription is needed to buy Narcan, but you will need to ask your pharmacist for it.

Prices vary by location so you may save money by shopping around.

Narcan is only a temporary fix for an opioid overdose. After reviving a patient using Narcan, seek immediate medical attention.