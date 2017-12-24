Declaring Victory Over Violence in the metro comes in different ways. Today, the Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) is serving the city in a different way.

Chief Kenton Buckner and officers gave away 300 turkeys just in time for Christmas.

Cars could be seen lining up at various precincts this morning throughout the capital city.

The turnout was so responsive 100 of those turkeys were gone at the 12th Street substation in less than an hour.

LRPD Officer Steve Moore says the event represents perfectly the role he has as a public servant.

"This is a big step in getting to know our community and letting them know we're here more than just law enforcement. We're here to help just as much as to go out and protect and serve -- part of that serving is doing things like this."

The newly founded Little Rock Police Foundation footed the bill to make the turkey giveaway possible.

Kroger also helped today by giving away cans of green beans and cranberry sauce.