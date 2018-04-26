Prosecution Rests for Jon Woods Trial

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Former Arkansas State Senator Jon Woods

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Fox24) -- The government rested its case Wednesday in the corruption trial of former state senator Jon Woods.

After two and a half weeks, the prosecution called 37 witnesses.

Now the government's finished making its case, it's the defenses' turn and Jon Woods himself is expected to take the stand for the first time.

This case involves Woods and consultant Randell Shelton.

Woods and Shelton are accused of directing state general improvement funds to Ecclesia College in exchange for kickbacks.

According to the charges, former Ecclesia College president Oren Paris III paid Shelton fees and Shelton funneled some of the money to Woods.

Steven Williams was the last person to take the stand as a witness of the prosecution.

Williams is a forensic accountant for the FBI who analyzed Wood's and Shelton's bank records.

The court adjourned earlier Wednesday afternoon at 2:45.

Shelton's defense attorney Shelley Koehler says that after waiting weeks, she's prepared to finally present her case.

"I think it's actually in the interest of the judicial economy for both of the parties to get in order and to make a smoother day for the rest of the week," Koehler said.

Woods faces 15 counts of fraud, all relating to either wire or mail transfers of money.

Paris and Shelton were named in 14 of the fraud charges.

The defense will begin arguing their case starting Thursday morning at 8:30.