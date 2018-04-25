Republican Party Suing Democratic Newcomer Over Candidate Eligibility

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Ahead of the November election, the Arkansas Democratic and Republican parties are facing off in court over candidate eligibility.

Republicans are suing Democratic newcomer, Morgan Wiles, a candidate for House District 18.

The suit claims Wiles does not live in the District he hopes to represent and asks him to prove he has been a resident for at least a year prior to the election.

After a lot of back and forth, a Pulaski County Circuit Judge gave the Republican Party until a hearing Thursday to come up with evidence.

Democrats now hope Judge Wendell Griffen dismisses the case on merit.

"We've got a driver's license from Morgan Wiles that shows he lives there. He's a former mayor in the district so this is clearly a political issue that we think the judge will rule in Morgan Wiles's favor," says Democratic Party of Arkansas Attorney Chris Burks.

Democrats have also sued Republicans over an incumbent's eligibility in House District 21.

A hearing has not yet been set on the suit against Representative Marcus Richmond.