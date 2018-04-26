Retired Conway Police Officer Calls His Arrest in Vilonia Unjust

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. - A former Conway police officer is disputing his arrest during a high school baseball game earlier this month.

Cell phone video captured the arrest of Matt Raeburn, 42, who says he was unjustly placed into custody by a Vilonia police officer for allegedly causing a disturbance at the game.

The Vilonia police chief wouldn't comment but confirmed he is conducting an internal investigation into the arrest.

"If it happens to me, former law enforcement, who knows a little bit about the law and how it works..it can happen to anybody," Raeburn says.

The Vilonia police chief says he will not release the findings of the internal investigation until the arresting officer has a chance to appeal.