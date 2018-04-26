Satanic Temple Files Religious Discrimination Suit

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News release) – The Satanic Temple announced its intention to sue the State of Arkansas after a replacement Ten Commandments monument was installed on the Little Rock Capitol grounds on Thursday.

"Litigation from groups who feel that the overtly religious monument is unconstitutional and/or discriminatory is immediately forthcoming," a spokesperson with The Satanic Temple said on Thursday.

The Satanic Temple said in a news release, "Having offered a monument of their own in honor of pluralism and religious freedom, The Satanic Temple now intends to sue the State of Arkansas, arguing that the rejection of their monument establishes unconstitutional religious preference by the state."

“As soon as other invested parties file their lawsuits disputing the constitutionality of the Ten Commandments monument, we will file an ‘intervenor,’ essentially merging the cases,” The Satanic Temple’s spokesperson and co-founder, Lucien Greaves, added.

The Satanic Temple’s spokesperson and co-founder, Lucien Greaves, said the following in a release statement: