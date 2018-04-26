SCOTUS Hears Arguments on President Trump's Travel Ban

WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Supreme Court hears arguments on President Trump's Travel Ban, which restricts travel from five Muslim-majority countries, plus North Korea and Venezuela.

Representative Judy Chu (D-California) says, "It didn't just create fear and distrust among Muslims, it created chaos."

Chu joined protesters outside the Supreme Court.

Inside, the President's case was argued by Solicitor General Noel Francisco.

Francisco says it's an issue of national security, and most of the Muslim world continues to travel to the U.S.

This is the third version of the travel ban and targets five Muslim-majority countries, plus North Korea and Venezuela.

The state of Hawaii argued the ban is discriminatory, violates the Constitution and conflicts with immigration laws passed by Congress.

Some of the questions during arguments centered around whether comments by then-candidate Donald Trump about Muslims should be taken into account when deciding this case.

Neal Katyal represents Hawaii and says after taking office, President Trump has repeated, tweeted and embraced anti-Muslim sentiments.

"Can we have a President that says in the terms he has, things like a complete and total shutdown of Muslim immigration should happen?" Katyal asks.

Katyal says that question will be settled by the court's decision.