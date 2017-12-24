Sheriff: 2 Found Dead in Car in Arkansas Co.

Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ARKANSAS COUNTY, Ark.-- Arkansas County Sheriff Todd Wright said a deputy found two people dead in a car Saturday afternoon.

The Arkansas County Sheriff Office sent this information to us: "On Saturday, December 23, 2017, at approximately 12:55 p.m. Deputies with the Arkansas County Sheriff’s Department received a call regarding two individuals inside of a vehicle on the side of Burkswitch Road near Almyra in Arkansas County. The responding deputy could not arouse the male and female passenger in the vehicle. The deputy then shattered the rear window and checked to gain entry into the vehicle and found the occupants who were deceased. The individual who had called police had been in the area at around 4:30 p.m. the previous day and observed the vehicle traveling through high water which was across the road. The individual continued on his journey and paid no further attention to the vehicle. Water in the area had subsided but there was evidence that water had entered the passenger area of the vehicle. The Arkansas State Police were contacted to conduct the investigation. Sheriff Todd Wright thinks that carbon monoxide poisoning may be a factor in the deaths. Names ate not being released until next of kin notified. Both bodies will be sent to the medical examiner for (an) autopsy."

We will update this story as new information becomes available.