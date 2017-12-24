Copyright 2017 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Update:

CABOT, Ark. -- The missing Cabot woman has been found safe.

The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office confirms she is okay.

The Silver Alert from the Arkansas State Police has been inactivated.

Original Story:

CABOT, Ark. -- Authorities and family are asking for public assistance locating a missing woman.

The Lonoke County Sheriff's Office has requested activation of a Silver Alert to help find Prima Dorotia McCoy.

She walked away from home some time before 6:00 a.m.

She may be trying to get to Indiana.

Authorities says Prima Dorotia McCoy suffers from moderate dementia and took her medication with her.

She is 4'11" and has long black hair, and was last seen in the Sunset Circle neighborhood in Cabot.

Anyone who has seen Prima Dorotia McCoy should contact the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office at (501) 676-3000.