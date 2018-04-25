Men Killed in Big-Rig Wreck on I-40 Identified
I-40 at Carlisle Shutdown by Accident
Update:
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. - Police have confirmed three died in an accident along I-40 near Carlisle involving two 18-wheelers.
Mark Lynch, 55, Jerry Stice, 64, and Jesus Escareno, 47 were all killed in the head-on collision. Arkansas State Police say an 18-wheeler traveling east crossed the median into the westbound traffic lanes hitting the second 18-wheeler.
The crash happened at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports the I-40 westbound lanes were closed until about 10:30 p.m.
Original story:
LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. - Interstate 40 is shutdown in both directions at Carlisle after an accident involving two 18-wheelers.
Just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said traffic was being diverted to Hwy. 70.
Monitor at http://IDriveArkansas.com
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
