Update:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. - Police have confirmed three died in an accident along I-40 near Carlisle involving two 18-wheelers.

Mark Lynch, 55, Jerry Stice, 64, and Jesus Escareno, 47 were all killed in the head-on collision. Arkansas State Police say an 18-wheeler traveling east crossed the median into the westbound traffic lanes hitting the second 18-wheeler.

The crash happened at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reports the I-40 westbound lanes were closed until about 10:30 p.m.

Original story:

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. - Interstate 40 is shutdown in both directions at Carlisle after an accident involving two 18-wheelers.

Just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said traffic was being diverted to Hwy. 70.

Monitor at http://IDriveArkansas.com