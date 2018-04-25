Truck Driver Who Crossed Median Killing Three was New Employee

CARLISLE, Ark. - The truck driver who died after crossing the I-40 median as well as killing two others, was on his first trip with the company.

A Facebook post by Larry Williams Trucking welcomes their newest driver, Jerry Stice.



Arkansas State Police confirm he was involved in Tuesdays accident.

Arkansas interstates are lined with either cables, concrete or 60 feet of green space.

The hundreds of miles of barriers serve as protection, but in Tuesdays accident the Arkansas Department of Transportation says it may show evidence of something they've never seen before.

According to ASP, Jerry Stice, 64, was driving his truck eastbound near Carlisle when he crossed the median into a Fedex truck heading westbound.

The crash killed Stice and the Fedex driver Jesus Escareno, 47, and his passenger Mark Lynch, 55, in the other truck.

"Something went terribly wrong yesterday and we're going to find out what it was," Danny Straessle with ArDOT said.

In order for Stice to go into oncoming traffic, he had to pass the cable barriers in the median.

"It acts like a spider web. So a vehicle drives into the cables, get caught up in the cables... and it just holds that vehicle there until we can basically cut it loose," Straessle explained.

ArDOT says the cables work best with passenger vehicles, but have proven to prevent wrecks with semi-trucks too.

So what's different?

ArDOT says the posts holding the cables are designed to give way when struck.

"What we saw yesterday were bent posts, which was very interesting."

Straessle says if the truck didn't go through it, it may have gone over it.

"If that truck did in fact go over the cable, that's odd. Because you don't typically have an 80-thousand pound tractor trailer that's done that and that's just not something we've seen that's done that just yet."

As ASP continue to investigate, truck drivers will use this accident as a reminder of how dangerous their jobs can be.

"It's a heavy heart. It's a heavy heart out here. It's almost like family out here," one truck driver said.