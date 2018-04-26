Update: 2 Die in LR Interstate Accident

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - One of two people killed in a morning accident on a local interstate has been identified.

The Arkansas State Police preliminary accident report identifies Margaret D. Williams, 23, of Little Rock, as a passenger in a 2008 Chrysler Sebring that was headed west on I-440 around 7.

The report, which lists the male driver as unidentified, states that his vehicle was traveling in the right lane when he abruptly changed lanes to take an exit to Interstate 530 South.

The car's passenger side then slid into a concrete traffic barrier and the vehicle flipped onto its top.

The report noted the road was wet.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - At least one person has died in a Thursday morning accident on a local interstate.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reported the multi-vehicle accident around 7 a.m. had shutdown Interstate 440 westbound at the I-30/530 interchange.

One lane of I-440 westbound had been reopened two hours later, and all westbound lanes were open again soon after.

More information is expected later Thursday when an Arkansas State Police preliminary accident report is released.

Video credit: Anita Walker