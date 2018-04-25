Update: Arkansas Manhunt Suspect Surrenders

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Update:

VAN BUREN, Ark. - A suspect who had been the subject of a manhunt since Sunday is now in custody.

Authorities say Teral Garrett, 59, has turned himself in.

He was being held Wednesday in the Crawford County Jail.

Original story:

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. - A manhunt continues for a suspect accused of pointing a shotgun at a neighbor.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says it's been looking for Teral Garrett, 59, since the Sunday incident at an address off Hwy. 74 East in the area of County Road 2347. He faces a felony arrest warrant. Garrett was reported to have been staying at a cabin which was empty when officers searched it.

Troopers with the Arkansas State Police and officers with the Huntsville Police Department also responded to the scene.

The MCSO says Garrett ran into a wooded area. A K-9 team was called in but could not find the man after searching through the night.

The neighbor was advised to leave the area, which he did but returned Monday morning. He reported finding Garrett's cabin on fire but no one inside.

Deputies say Garrett has a violent history, including murder. He is described as about 5'11" tall and 170 pounds. A man matching his description was seen Monday morning in the area of County Road 2405 and 2600 who was wearing a trench coat, boots and a cowboy hat.

The MCSO is asking for the public’s help in finding him but advises that he not be approached.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts or who has seen Garrett is urged to call the MCSO (479) 738-5610 or 911.