Update: Dallas Police Officer Dies after Shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. April 24, 2018: Dallas Police officers wait outside emergency room entrance at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, after a shooting at an area Home Depot where two police officers and a civilian were shot. (Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. April 24, 2018: Dallas Police officers wait outside emergency room entrance at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, after a shooting at an area Home Depot where two police officers and a civilian were shot. (Louis DeLuca/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

DALLAS, Texas (Fox News) - A Dallas police officer died Wednesday, a day after he was shot responding to an incident at a Home Depot, the city's mayor said.

Officer Rogelio Santander died at a hospital around 8 a.m., Mayor Mike Rawlings announced at a city council meeting. Santander had worked for the city’s northeast division for three years, police said.

Santander was the second officer nationwide to die Wednesday; a Maine sheriff's deputy was shot overnight by a gunman who stole the officer's car and then robbed a convenience store.

Officer Crystal Almeida was also wounded in the shooting and remained in critical condition Wednesday, Rawlings said. Dallas Police Association President Michael Mata told FOX4 News earlier that she was severely injured, but “fighting hard.”

Click here to read the full story on the Fox News website.