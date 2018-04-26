Update: Jonesboro Shooting Victim Identified

Update:

JONESBORO, Ark. - A 20-year-old is in critical condition after a Wednesday night shooting.

Jonesboro Police were called around 8:15 p.m. to the 800 block of South Caraway Road where a man was found with a serious gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was later identified as Devontae Dewayne Fowler, of Jonesboro, according to Jonesboro Police. He was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say the incident is still under investigation, and no arrest has been made in connection to the shooting.

Detectives with the Jonesboro Police Department ask that if anyone has any information with regards to this incident to please contact them at 870-935-6710 or if you wish to remain anonymous to please call Crimestoppers at 870-935-STOP (7867).

