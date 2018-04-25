Update: New Info on LR Gas Station Shooting

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - New information has been released on a Tuesday night shooting on West 12th St. that left one man injured.

It happened around 8:30 in the parking lot where a Valero gas station, a Big Red store and a McDonald's restaurant are located.

A Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) report released Wednesday morning identifies the victim as Tre James, 22, of Little Rock.

James was found on the ground on the passenger side of a 2002 Dodge 1500 pickup truck. He was

taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police say he was shot twice and remained hospitalized Wednesday afternoon.

The LRPD says officers reviewed surveillance video that showed the suspect walk from a black vehicle and get into the pickup truck. Soon after, the suspect and the victim both fell out of the truck's passenger side door. The suspect ran back to the black vehicle and drove away. The police report noted two other people were inside that vehicle.

Police describe the suspect as an African American man. The report notes he was wearing a black hoodie.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Police are at the scene of a shooting where one man is reported to have been injured.

Little Rock Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the 7200 block of W. 12th St., next to a McDonald's and Valero/Big Red gas station/store.

The victim's condition is not known, but Little Rock Police say he is conscious.

Police say the victim and suspect were in a truck when shots were fired.

The investigation is ongoing.