Vandals Target Downtown Little Rock Businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Vandals strike again. Businesses and cars in Downtown Little Rock shot at -- breaking windows -- leaving Little Rock police wondering who's leaving the trail of shattered glass.

"This stuff is all salvageable because it's all in strands still," says Rachel Fletcher. The Argenta Bead Company has called its main street location home for nine months. "All the merchants in the area have just really come together and welcomed us," says Fletcher.

But on Christmas Eve, owner Rachel Fletcher says someone shot out her front glass window. "One week was one pane of glass and the next week, we're assuming it's the same people, came back and got two more panes of glass."

It's the second time in less than a week - she's had to clean up glass. "I am angry. I'm definitely angry, because we worked so hard on this and we just got it set up," says Fletcher.

She calls it a disturbing trend - several other Downtown Little Rock businesses and cars in the last few weeks have been targeted, leaving Fletcher unsure about whether it's safe to replace her glass. "To have it torn down so soon after, it's just pretty heartbreaking," she says.

While this isn't the first time Fletcher is spending her Christmas eve clearing glass, "We had this happen to our last location this same time of year, where an suv got into an accident," says Fletcher.

She's hoping she won't have to do it again - anytime soon. "We're definitely not discouraged because of all the support in the neighborhood."

The owner is planning to upgrade her surveillance system so if the vandals come back -- she'll have them on camera.