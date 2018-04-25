Woman Breaks Into Animal Shelter & Steals Pit Bull

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A homeless woman is accused of breaking into the North Little Rock Animal Shelter and leaving with a dog.

According to police a homeless woman, Dasia Jonell Jackson busted out the window with a tire iron, Tuesday morning and entered the building, leaving later with a her white pit bull.

In the city of North Little Rock the pit bull breed is prohibited. Police say the city had confiscated the dog the week before the break in, on April 16th.

An animal control officer caught up with Jackson near 15th and Schaer with a black pit bull. According to reports Jackson dyed the dog after she left the shelter.

Jackson is facing charges of commercial burglary.