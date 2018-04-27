Woman Injured in LR Pedestrian Accident
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon.
According to Little Rock Police, a 66-year-old woman was walking across 4th Street when a man in a car was turning left from Cumberland onto 4th and hit her.
Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, her injuries include head trauma.
Police say no citation was issued due to the ongoing investigation.
More Stories
-
Witnesses told police 22-year-old Antonio Bailey was the shooter.
-
The controversial tablet returned to the grounds of…
-
Nathan Schnieder's first appearance in Pulaski County Circuit…