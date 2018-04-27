Local News

Woman Injured in LR Pedestrian Accident

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 02:30 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 07:13 PM CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A woman is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle Thursday afternoon. 

According to Little Rock Police, a 66-year-old woman was walking across 4th Street when a man in a car was turning left from Cumberland onto 4th and hit her. 

Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition, her injuries include head trauma. 

Police say no citation was issued due to the ongoing investigation. 

