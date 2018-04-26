Missouri Man Dies in Wrong Way Crash on Conway Interstate

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CONWAY, Ark. - A Missouri man has died in a wrong-way crash on a Conway interstate.

An Arkansas State Police (ASP) preliminary accident report shows it happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of the Oak St. exit along Interstate 40.

Troopers say Donald Mercer, 67, of Bourbon, MO was driving a 2004 Dodge that was traveling east on the west side of I-40.

The Dodge collided with a 2008 Jeep and was then hit by a 2018 tractor-trailer rig. A 34-year-old Little Rock man who was driving the Jeep was reported injured. There's no further information on his condition.

The ASP accident report notes the road was wet and it was raining.