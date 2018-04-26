Pine Bluff Police: 4 People Injured in Late-Night Shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. - Four people are reported injured in a shooting incident that happened late Wednesday night.

The Pine Bluff Police Department (PBPD) says the call came in shortly before 11 p.m. that sent officers to 311 W. 24th Street.

Three of the victims have been identified as: Jeremy Harris, 27; Tavonta Shelton, 34; and James Bearden, 34.

The men told police they were in front of a house when a white truck pulled up. They reported that two males got out of the truck and started shooting.

Those three victims were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center. Police say their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The PBPD says the fourth victim, Debra Hurd, 37, was found about two blocks away from the shooting scene after she walked up to a Domino’s Pizza. It was later determined that she was also at 311 W. 24th and was shot at the same time as the other three victims. Police reported her condition as serious.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call the Detective office at (870)-730-2090 or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

