State News

Update: Manhunt Ends for Escapee in Woodruff County

Posted: Apr 26, 2018 11:13 AM CDT

Updated: Apr 26, 2018 07:01 PM CDT

Update:
WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. - A jail escapee is back in custody after several hours on the run.

The Woodruff County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page at 4 p.m. Thursday that Billy Parrish had been found.

No other details were noted in the post.

Original story:
AUGUSTA, Ark. - The Woodruff County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for a jail escapee.

He is identified as Billy Parrish.

He was wearing a camouflage shirt, jeans, cowboy boots, and a jacket with camouflage sleeves when last seen Thursday morning.

The WCSO says Parrish was being held for Carrying a Prohibited Weapon, Failure to Appear, and a Seat Belt Violation.

If you see him, call the Woodruff County Sheriff's Office at (870) 347-2583 or call 911.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected