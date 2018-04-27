Update: Manhunt Ends for Escapee in Woodruff County

Update:

WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. - A jail escapee is back in custody after several hours on the run.

The Woodruff County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page at 4 p.m. Thursday that Billy Parrish had been found.

No other details were noted in the post.

Original story:

AUGUSTA, Ark. - The Woodruff County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for a jail escapee.

He is identified as Billy Parrish.

He was wearing a camouflage shirt, jeans, cowboy boots, and a jacket with camouflage sleeves when last seen Thursday morning.

The WCSO says Parrish was being held for Carrying a Prohibited Weapon, Failure to Appear, and a Seat Belt Violation.

If you see him, call the Woodruff County Sheriff's Office at (870) 347-2583 or call 911.