Update: Manhunt Ends for Escapee in Woodruff County
Update:
WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. - A jail escapee is back in custody after several hours on the run.
The Woodruff County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page at 4 p.m. Thursday that Billy Parrish had been found.
No other details were noted in the post.
Original story:
AUGUSTA, Ark. - The Woodruff County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) is searching for a jail escapee.
He is identified as Billy Parrish.
He was wearing a camouflage shirt, jeans, cowboy boots, and a jacket with camouflage sleeves when last seen Thursday morning.
The WCSO says Parrish was being held for Carrying a Prohibited Weapon, Failure to Appear, and a Seat Belt Violation.
If you see him, call the Woodruff County Sheriff's Office at (870) 347-2583 or call 911.
