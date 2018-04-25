Fox16 Wins Murrow Award for Victory over Violence Campaign

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Fox16 News is celebrating after winning a 2018 Regional Edward R. Murrow Award.

The station has been honored in the category of social media for its Victory Over Violence (VOV) campaign.



The entry highlighted many of our social outreach initiatives on Facebook and Twitter. That included multiple Facebook videos and some 20 tweets from different members of our newsroom.

The win continues a Murrow streak for the station. We’re now at 6 awards over the last 4 years.

The Murrow Awards honor outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism.

VOV is a partnership Fox16 and its sister station KARK 4 News launched in Little Rock in February 2017 following the shootings deaths of 2-year-old Ramiya Reed and 3-year-old Acen King. VOV operates under the belief that to solve Little Rock’s crime problem, we need to start with ourselves and “be the solution.”

The goal of the effort is to cover crime in a responsible manner focusing on impact, response and solutions. Victory Over Violence aims to unite community groups and leaders in Little Rock and be a resource for combating violence, reducing crime and changing lives through improvements in education, jobs, mentoring, and hunger. The Emmy-nominated campaign features unique content, promotional advertisements, and community initiatives.

Thanks to the community's involvement in VOV, we've registered more than 200 mentors, raised more then $60,000 for partner groups and hosted more than 2-thousand people at our Victory Walks.

The next Victory Walk is set for May 12 and takes place in Little Rock's John Barrow neighborhood. Click here to signup.

