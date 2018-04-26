A-State Knocks off UCA

JONESBORO, AR – Jeremy Brown drove in four runs, while Tobias Johnson added a two-run home run as the Arkansas State baseball team defeated Central Arkansas 12-5 in a midweek in-state contest Wednesday evening at Tomlinson Stadium.

Brown had a big night at the plate and helped A-State (13-24) score two or more runs in four innings on the night. He blasted a three-run home run down the left-field line in the third inning to up the score to 5-1 and then added a RBI fielder’s choice in the seventh inning.

Johnson helped get the Red Wolves get going in the second inning when he clubbed his fifth home run of the season to right-center field that bounced off the top of the wall to go up 2-0. Johnson also had a RBI single in the fifth inning and finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBI.

A-State added three more runs in the fourth inning when Drew Tipton and Grant Hawkins each had RBI hits and Cullen Ray came around to score on a wild pitch.

The Red Wolves closed out the night offensively with three runs in the seventh inning that included a RBI double by Ray, who later scored on error before Brown capped the inning with his fourth RBI of the night.

On the mound A-State received a solid outing from freshman Carter Holt who went five innings and yielded just three runs, two earned, with a pair of strikeouts. Holt improved his record to 1-1 on the year.

Bo Ritter also gave Arkansas State 2.1 innings of strong relief and limited the Bears (23-17) to just two runs in the sixth inning when he entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs. Coulton Lee and Tanner Kirby combined for 1.2 innings to close out the game and combined for three strikeouts.

The Red Wolves will return to Sun Belt Conference play this weekend for a three-game road series at South Alabama. First-pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday night.