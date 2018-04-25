UCA Falls to Memphis

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Conway, AR – The Central Arkansas Bears took a final break from Southland Conference play on Tuesday evening, hosting regional rival Memphis at Farris Field. The Bears were unable to generate much offense, being out-hit 13 to five and falling 6-0.

Memphis (34-16) would build a 3-0 lead on RBI singles from second baseman Brooke Lee, shortstop Kyler Trosclair Klatt, and centerfielder Delaney Smith over the first four innings, before taking advantage of a Central Arkansas (24-22) error to add three unearned runs on a triple from Smith in the sixth.

The Bears would strand a runner at second base in both the first and fourth innings, and left a runner at third in the fifth, before mounting their strongest scoring threat of the game in the sixth. Following a pair of strikeouts to open the frame, shortstop Kate Myers and second baseman Libby Morris ripped singles up the middle and through the right side, respectively, before first baseman Kaylyn Shepherd worked a walk to load the bases. A third strikeout would end the threat.

Rachel Haberman (7-3) got the start for Central Arkansas, and took the loss after allowing a pair of runs on five hits with a strikeout in 2.0 innings, before Rio Sanchez surrendered a run on five hits and a walk while striking out two in 2.0 innings of relief. Kaila Searcy threw the final 3.0 innings of the game, giving up three unearned runs on three hits with one walk and one strikeout.

Leftfielder Oakley Sisemore led the Central Arkansas offense on the day, going 2-for-3 with a double and a stolen base. The Bears also got singles from Myers and Morris, and a double from designated player Brianna McArthur.

Central Arkansas returns to conference play this weekend, hosting Abilene Christian for three games at Farris Field. The Bears and Wildcats will play a doubleheader beginning at 5:00 PM on Friday, and a single game at 11:00 AM on Saturday.