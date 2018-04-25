Cowboys could take Mackey Award finalist in early rounds

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(NEXSTAR) - If the Cowboys use an early round pick on a tight end, Penn State's Mike Gesicki has a shot at being their man.

The Mackey Award finalist for the nation's best tight end caught 57 passes for more than 550 yards and nine touchdowns in his last season.

The tight end is almost guaranteed to be taken on Day 1 or Day 2 of the draft. He has great hands, but still needs to develop his blocking.

STATS

Position: Tight End

School: Penn State

Year: Senior

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 256