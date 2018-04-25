Cowboys could take Mackey Award finalist in early rounds
(NEXSTAR) - If the Cowboys use an early round pick on a tight end, Penn State's Mike Gesicki has a shot at being their man.
The Mackey Award finalist for the nation's best tight end caught 57 passes for more than 550 yards and nine touchdowns in his last season.
The tight end is almost guaranteed to be taken on Day 1 or Day 2 of the draft. He has great hands, but still needs to develop his blocking.
STATS
Position: Tight End
School: Penn State
Year: Senior
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 256
