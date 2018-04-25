Dallas a possible destination for Boise pass catcher

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Football, media guides, photo by Priscilla Grover

A Boise State Bronco wideout may find himself playing on the blue turf to wearing the blue star.

Cedrick Wilson, the All-Mountain West prospect, is expected to be a late round pick, but it's possible he's a late round steal.

In the final game of his collegiate career, Wilson torched the Oregon Ducks for 221 yards.

The receiver has a nose for the end zone, but is said to lack high-end speed to burn past defenders.

STATS

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Boise State

Year: Senior

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 188